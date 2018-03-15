GDE calls for action against pupils caught fighting

File: The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has called for disciplinary action to be taken against pupils caught on video fighting in school. In the video, the boys are seen attacking each other violently with at least one boy bleeding. Photo: via pixabay.com

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has called for disciplinary action to be taken against pupils caught on video fighting in school.

In the video, the boys are seen attacking each other violently with at least one boy bleeding.

According to the GDE, it wants action to be taken against the pupils from what has been identified as Eldorado Park Secondary.

"The department has a policy of zero-tolerance against bullying or any form of misconduct. In this respect, the GDE calls on the SGB and the principal to enforce the school’s code of conduct," reads the statement.

It goes on to say that the incident occurred during the time when some teacher had withdrawn labour and reporting at the District and pupils were therefor not adequately supervised.

The teachers have since returned to work and will face disciplinary action.

Editor's note: The video in the tweet below contains violent images that might upset sensitive viewers.

What's happening in South African classrooms? It’s truly dangerous out there and teachers are not protected at all. Why are these kids so angry? Min. Angie Motshekga please do something, protect the future at all costs. pic.twitter.com/BkLatxhOgI — Mikey Mashila (@MikeyMashila) March 14, 2018

eNCA