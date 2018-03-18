Geriatric dies surfing at Jeffreys Bay

File: A man in his 80s died in the waters off Jeffreys Bay in the Eastern Cape on Sunday. Photo: eNCA

JEFFREYS BAY - A Jeffreys Bay man in his late-80s died, apparently of natural causes, while surfing on Sunday afternoon, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said.

Its Jeffreys Bay station commander, Rieghard Jansen van Rensburg, said crew arrived at the beach to find that other family, surfers and bystanders had pulled the 87-year-old local from the water.

"We believe he was surfing with his family members when he appeared to collapse unconscious in the water," he said.

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) efforts proved futile.

"NSRI Jeffreys Bay crew are friends of the family and support and comfort has been extended to them," Jansen van Rensburg said.

African News Agency