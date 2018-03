File: Temperatures are expected to dip on Saturday, with expected maximum highs of 18-degrees in Johannesburg and 20-degrees in Pretoria. Photo: sxc.hu

JOHANNESBURG – It’s that time of the year again when the winter woolies come out as Gauteng prepares for a cold weekend.

Temperatures are expected to dip on Saturday.

In Gauteng, temperatures will peak at 18-degrees in Johannesburg and 20-degrees in Pretoria.

Cloudy and windy weather with rain can be expected throughout the day.

Weather experts say the temperatures are unusual for this time of year because autumn has only just begun.

eNCA