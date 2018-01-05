Get your 2017 matric results here

Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

File: On Friday, matriculants finally found out how they fared in the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examination for 2017. Photo: eNCA / Lenyaro Sello.

* Editor's note: Matriculants can get their results by visiting this page.

JOHANNESBURG - The 2017 matric results are here.

On Thursday, the Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga announced that the national pass rate improved to 75.1 percent when progressed learners are included and 75.6 percent if they are excluded.

The Free State was the top achieving province in 2017 with a pass rate of 86.1 percent.

Of those who wrote matric in 2017, more than 300,000 achieved bachelor and diploma passes.

They’re eligible to register for study at higher institutions of learning.

Nearly 90,000 students are eligible to register at Tvet colleges.

 

