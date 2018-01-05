Get your 2017 matric results here

File: On Friday, matriculants finally found out how they fared in the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examination for 2017. Photo: eNCA / Lenyaro Sello.

* Editor's note: Matriculants can get their results by visiting this page.

JOHANNESBURG - The 2017 matric results are here.

On Thursday, the Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga announced that the national pass rate improved to 75.1 percent when progressed learners are included and 75.6 percent if they are excluded.

The Free State was the top achieving province in 2017 with a pass rate of 86.1 percent.

Of those who wrote matric in 2017, more than 300,000 achieved bachelor and diploma passes.

They’re eligible to register for study at higher institutions of learning.

Nearly 90,000 students are eligible to register at Tvet colleges.

#MatricResults2017 Motshekga says the following "we call them premier league provinces" are:

3. Western Cape 82.7%

2. Gauteng 85.1%

1. Free State 86.1% — Erin Bates (@ermbates) January 4, 2018

#MatricResults2017 79.7% of learners who are recipients who are some sort of social grants wrote the National Senior Certificate have passed, says Motshekga. — Erin Bates (@ermbates) January 4, 2018

