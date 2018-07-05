Ghana president arrives in SA for state visit

JOHANNESBURG - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of Ghana has arrived in South Africa and will be hosted by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday.

A statement from the South African Presidency said Akufo-Addo's state visit aims to strengthen the already good political, economic and social relations that South Africa and Ghana enjoy, which were formalised at the advent of democracy in South Africa.

The two countries established a Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation, in May 2007, as a structured bilateral mechanism to provide for political, economic, social, cultural, scientific and technical cooperation between the two countries.

"The state visit is anticipated to provide an opportunity for the two presidents to further strengthen and deepen the bilateral relations between the two countries, paying a particular focus on economic, cultural and scientific cooperation," said Khusela Diko, spokesperson to President Ramaphosa.

"The two leaders will further discuss issues of mutual interest and concern at the continental and global levels, particularly security, peace and stability in the continent.

"President Ramaphosa and President Akufo-Addo will also address the South Africa-Ghana Business Forum which will bring together business people from both countries to explore further trade and economic cooperation."

Akufo-Addo, who is accompanied by his spouse, was received at the Waterkloof Air Force Base in Pretoria by Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu.

African News Agency