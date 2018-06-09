Gift of the Givers' R15m borehole intervention for Sutherland

File: All 200 boreholes in Sutherland have dried out as the water levels have dropped significantly consequent to the worst drought in 100 years in the area. Photo: eNCA

CAPE TOWN – The intervention to "save Sutherland from collapse" has started in earnest, the Gift of the Givers Foundation said on Saturday, with the NGO donating R15-million to the cause.

Five Gift of the Givers trucks delivered the first 200 bales of fodder on Friday afternoon. The fodder was donated by generous farmers in the North West, Gift of the Givers' founder Imtiaz Sooliman said.

However, the sustainability of the Sutherland region in the Western Cape is dependent on water, he said.

"All 200 boreholes in Sutherland have dried out as the water levels have dropped significantly consequent to the worst drought in 100 years in the area. Gift of the Givers' drilling team will arrive with two rigs on Monday followed by the delivery of 40,000 litres of diesel in the evening, paid for by us to commence the drilling process to establish 200 new boreholes.

"The process will be led by our hydrologist Dr Gideon Groenewald and driller Martyn Landmann. Dr Groenewald, hydrologist, geologist, palaeontologist with 35 years experience in the field, will commence siting of new borehole positions on Monday morning. The entire borehole process will cost Gift of the Givers R15-million," Sooliman said.

"Later in the week our trucks will be collecting and delivering more fodder. This will be followed by food parcels, blankets, hygiene packs, and warm clothing for the farm labourers, the general population, and school children (who will be provided with 5,000 specially formulated nutritious meals).

Sooliman encouraged members of the public to help.

