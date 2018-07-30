Gigaba appoints acting Home Affairs DG

JOHANNESBURG - Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba announced the appointment of Thulani Mavuso as the acting Director-General of the department with effect from 01 August 2018.

Mavuso is currently the Deputy Director-General for Institutional Planning and Support as well as the acting Deputy Director-General for Information Services.

Gigaba has now appointed Nthumeni Nengovhela as the acting Deputy Director-General for Information Services.

Outgoing Director-General Mkuseli Apleni has commenced the handing over process to Mavuso to ensure a smooth transition pending his departure.

Gigaba believes these appointments will strengthen the management of the department while ensuring that there is continuity following the resignation of Apleni.

“The appointments of Mr Mavuso and Ms Nengovhela will ensure a smooth transition given their vast experiences in their respective fields. While we will commence with the recruitment processes for the new Director-General including vacant Deputy Directors-General, we needed to put in place a strong team to continue to steer the Department in the right direction as we seek to reimagine a new Home Affairs,” Gigaba explained.

eNCA