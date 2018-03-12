Gigaba available to answer questions on Eskom

File: Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba will appear before the parliamentary inquiry into Eskom on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba has confirmed that he will appear before the parliamentary inquiry into Eskom on Tuesday, the same day on which the Gupta brothers and former South African Airways chairwoman Dudu Myeni were called to testify.

Zukiswa Rantho, who is chairing the inquiry, said Gigaba has indicated that he will come to answer questions about governance at Eskom.

Rantho said Gigaba would be asked to account for issues of procurement and contracts signed between public companies and the business empire of the Gupta family.

Myeni and the Gupta brothers have indicated they will not be present.

Myeni says she has been booked off sick, while the Gupta brothers' lawyer says they are not in the country.

