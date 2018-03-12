Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Gigaba available to answer questions on Eskom

  • South Africa
File: Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba will appear before the parliamentary inquiry into Eskom on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba has confirmed that he will appear before the parliamentary inquiry into Eskom on Tuesday, the same day on which the Gupta brothers and former South African Airways chairwoman Dudu Myeni were called to testify.

Zukiswa Rantho, who is chairing the inquiry, said Gigaba has indicated that he will come to answer questions about governance at Eskom.

READ: EFF wants Gigaba removed ahead of budget speech

Rantho said Gigaba would be asked to account for issues of procurement and contracts signed between public companies and the business empire of the Gupta family.

Myeni and the Gupta brothers have indicated they will not be present.

Myeni says she has been booked off sick, while the Gupta brothers' lawyer says they are not in the country.

African News Agency

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close