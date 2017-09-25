Gigaba calls urgent meeting with PIC board

JOHANNESBURG - Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has called an urgent meeting of the Public Investment Corporation's Board.
He wants to find the source of reports that Treasury is pressuring the PIC to give state owned enterprises a hundred billion rand bailout.
He's called the rumours malicious and unconstructive.
He says they're a distraction to finding long term solutions to the problems facing SOEs.
Spokesperson Mayihlome Tshwete on Sunday said Treasury will be launching a full investigation into the source of the rumours.
eNCA
