Gigaba, Home Affairs to appeal Oppenheimer immigration court victory

  • South Africa
File: Former Home Affairs minister Malusi Gigaba will fight the court's ruling on the provision of private immigration and customs services to the Oppenheimers' guests. Photo: REUTERS/James Oatway

JOHANNESBURG - The Home Affairs Department will approach the Constitutional Court after it lost a court battle with the Oppenheimer family over its application to operate an international customs and immigration service at OR Tambo International Airport.

The case was brought against former Home Affairs Minister, Malusi Gigaba, and former Director-General, Mkuseli Apleni.

The department failed to honour several court orders compelling them to provide customs and immigration services for the Oppenheimer's VIP guests.

In October, the North Gauteng High Court gave the family's Fireblade Aviation, permission to run the service saying that Gigaba approved the request, which he later denied.

However, both the minister and the department agreed to immediately implement the judgment and provide the immigration services, pending further court action.

The wealthy family will now be able to run a private customs and immigration service that will allow it to facilitate international arrivals and departures of heads of state and other VVIPs using private aircraft in and out of OR Tambo Airport.

Many South Africans, however, are not impressed. 

 

