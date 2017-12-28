Gigaba, Home Affairs to appeal Oppenheimer immigration court victory

File: Former Home Affairs minister Malusi Gigaba will fight the court's ruling on the provision of private immigration and customs services to the Oppenheimers' guests. Photo: REUTERS/James Oatway

JOHANNESBURG - The Home Affairs Department will approach the Constitutional Court after it lost a court battle with the Oppenheimer family over its application to operate an international customs and immigration service at OR Tambo International Airport.

The case was brought against former Home Affairs Minister, Malusi Gigaba, and former Director-General, Mkuseli Apleni.

The department failed to honour several court orders compelling them to provide customs and immigration services for the Oppenheimer's VIP guests.

In October, the North Gauteng High Court gave the family's Fireblade Aviation, permission to run the service saying that Gigaba approved the request, which he later denied.

However, both the minister and the department agreed to immediately implement the judgment and provide the immigration services, pending further court action.

The wealthy family will now be able to run a private customs and immigration service that will allow it to facilitate international arrivals and departures of heads of state and other VVIPs using private aircraft in and out of OR Tambo Airport.

Many South Africans, however, are not impressed.

So the Oppenheimer gonna have their private port of entry in SA. How is the minister gonna make sure that they don't smuggle drugs, weapons and terrorists. — XOX (@vuyo_ro) December 28, 2017

Why are we letting the Oppenheimer’s run a theme park at the airport?!! — Bad Santa (@Lambo_Th) December 28, 2017

The Oppenheimer family is one of the most powerful in the country with an exclusive airport terminal, subscribes to their own rules and gvt pic.twitter.com/Q0kreP5IJv — Siza (@SizaMyAfrica) December 28, 2017

So the #Oppenheimer get their own customs facility for their "vip" guests?? How is this different from Gupta did at Waterkloof? pic.twitter.com/5RVI3lq96H — #StopSlavery (@Duchess_T) December 28, 2017

eNCA