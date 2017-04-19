Gigaba rejects adviser's nationalisation call

File: Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba says Treasury's policies won't be swayed by any single person. Photo: GovernmentZA

PRETORIA - Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba says Treasury's policies won't be swayed by any single person.



He was responding to his adviser’s controversial calls for the nationalisation of banks and mines.

Professor Chris Malikane believes Treasury is failing to aid the growth of the country's majority.

But Gigaba says Malikane should refrain from making such pronouncements publicly.

The Finance Minister will head to Washington, DC this week to participate in IMF and World Bank meetings.

He said when he returns, he will table proposals regarding SOEs and parastatals.

eNCA