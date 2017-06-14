Gigaba signs Fica Act

Finance minister Malusi Gigaba has signed the Financial Intelligence Centre Amendment Act. Photo: Reuters / Rogan Ward

JOHANNESBURG – The Financial Intelligence Centre Amendment Act (Fica) has been signed by the finance minister, Malusi Gigaba.

The Act aims to prevent money laundering, tax evasion and other financial crimes.

The National Treasury says implementation of the Act will fall on different dates.

The first set of provisions, which don't require changes to any existing regulations took effect on Tuesday, 13 June.

These provisions deal mainly with information-sharing, consultation arrangements, constitutional concerns relating to inspection powers, and improved functioning of the Fica Act Appeal Board.

The rest of the provisions will be implemented in October.

Media Statement on Fica by eNCA.com on Scribd

