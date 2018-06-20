Gigaba walks for World Refugee Day

File: Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba is marking World Refugee Day at Constitution Hill on Wednesday. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba will host a fun walk at Constitution Hill on Wednesday to mark World Refugee Day.

The Home Affairs Department has partnered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to mark the day.

Gigaba says events will include a discussion about the challenges faced by refugees in South Africa.

The Desmond Tutu Refugee Reception Centre in Marabastad, Pretoria has been accused of poor management, long queues, overcrowding and the presence of criminal syndicates.

Two years ago, the refugee centre launched a paperless system as a way to eradicate corruption. But media reports suggest that refugees are still being pressured into paying bribes at the centre. Many say asylum is not granted unless a bribe is paid.

