Gigaba's adviser ruffles feathers with calls for drastic change

Chris Malikane says he's just one of many people trying to influence the economic policy discourse in the country. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s new adviser, Chris Malikane, says he's just one of many people trying to influence the economic policy discourse in the country.

The Wits economist ruffled feathers after penning an academic paper calling for drastic changes at Treasury and in the country’s economic sectors.

Treasury has distanced itself from the paper, saying Malikane wrote it in his personal capacity.

According to Malikane, the true power of government lies with the Treasury and the ANC has just woken up to that fact.

President Jacob Zuma recently made drastic changes to the Treasury, firing Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas.

It’s the very different office Malikane now advises, where he feels radical policies can be carried out to change South Africa’s widening inequality.

In an interview on Moneyline, Gigaba’s advisor says Treasury’s previous regime danced to the fiddle of white economic interests.

Malikane released an academic paper in his personal capacity, days before Gigaba meets rating agencies.

Malikane has called for the nationalisation of various sectors including insurance, banking and mining.

