UPDATE: Mkhari assault charges not withdrawn, says NPA

Media personality Given Mkhari has been arrested for assault. Photo: Gallo / Elizabeth Sejake

Media personality Given Mkhari and his wife Pele Mkhari have withdrawn the charges of assault they lay against one another. In a statement they said they have "resolve the matter in the privacy of our home". Video: eNCA

Media personality and media owner Given Mkhari has been arrested for assault. Mkhari allegedly assaulted his wife. They are both expected to appear in court on Monday. Video: eNCA

• Editor's note: This article is updated each time new information becomes available.

JOHANNESBURG - Another twist in the Given Mkhari assault case.

The prominent media owner and his wife will appear in court on Monday on assault charges, according to the National Prosecuting Authority.

That’s despite Mkhari issuing a statement, saying he and his wife have decided to withdraw the charges laid against each other.

The NPA says the prosecutor decided it was in the interest of justice for the case to go ahead.

The pair were arrested on Saturday after Mkhari brought assault charges against his wife.

She counter-charged him with common assault.

