Glebelands Hostel hit-man sentenced

Durban, 18 November 2016 - An alleged hit list targeting residents of Durban’s notorious Glebelands Hostel has emerged. Community leaders claim members of a peace committee are in danger after a man was shot and killed in September. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – A Glebelands Hostel hit-man was sentenced to life imprisonment in the Durban High Court on Friday, KwaZulu-Natal police.

KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner Major-General, Bheki Langa, welcomed the sentence handed down to 28-year-old Mxoleleni Bhani.

“This sentence will send a strong message to other criminals who are terrorising the residents of Glebelands Hostel. We hope that this sentence will bring closure to the family of the victim and that justice has been served,” he said in a statement.

“We also appreciate the hard work of detectives tasked with investigating these cases and everyone else that worked behind the scenes to bring this killer to book. We are confident that other cases that are in court currently will also bear similar results.”

The Durban High Court sentenced Bhani to life imprisonment for the murder of Sipho Ndovela. He was also sentenced to another 12 years for an attempted murder case committed in June 2015.

On 18 May 2015, at around 11 am, Sipho Ndovela, 35, was at the Umlazi Court premises when he was approached by Bhani who drew out his firearm and fatally shot the man before fleeing in an unknown direction, KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said.

“The victim sustained seven gunshot wounds to the body. A case of murder was opened at Umlazi police for further investigation.”

Bhani was arrested by the Provincial Task Team on 6 August 2015, while he was appearing for murder and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition in the Umlazi Magistrate’s Court.

“He was arrested for the murder of Sipho Ndovela, 35, who was gunned down outside magistrates court. He was also linked to an attempted murder case that was reported at

Glebelands hostel on 11 June 2015 was a 40-year-old man was shot and wounded,” Zwane said.

African News Agency