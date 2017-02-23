Good news on electricity

File: The energy regulator has approved a much smaller increase in electricity tariffs than in the last two years. Photo: SEBASTIEN BOZON

JOHANNESBURG – The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) on Thursday authorised Eskom to raise tariffs by 2.2 percent in the 2017/18 financial year.

Nersa chairperson Jacob Modise said Eskom’s full-year revenue of R205,2-million for the 2017/18 financial year would result in a percentage increase of 2.2 percent as determined in the Multi-Year Price Determination (MYPD3) decision.

In the MYPD3, Nersa approved an eight percent average increase per annum for a period of five years, starting from 1April 2013 to 31 March 2018.

Modise said the reason for the lower percentage increase this year was due to the base adjustments made in the preceding years as a result of the approved Regulatory Clearing Account (RCA) balances for Eskom.

Last year Eskom was granted a 9.4 percent tariff increase for the 2016/17 financial year.

In 2015, it denied Eskom's application for a 25 percent tariff hike, limiting it to 12 percent.

African News Agency