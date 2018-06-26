Gordhan among the first to testify at SARS public hearings

File: The commission has been tasked to investigate reports of mismanagement that have dented SARS’ reputation. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - The commission of Inquiry into Tax Administration and Governance issues at South African Revenue Service will hold its first public hearings on Tuesday.

The commission has been tasked to investigate reports of mismanagement that have dented SARS’ reputation.

Among the first people expected to testify is Minister of Public Enterprise Pravin Gordhan.

The inquiry is headed by retired Judge Robert Nugent.

It is separate from the disciplinary process instituted against suspended Sars Commissioner Tom Moyane.

eNCA