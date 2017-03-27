Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Gordhan heads home

  • South Africa
The Gupta family wants Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan to pay a penalty for allegedly interfering with family business affairs. eNCA reporter Karyn Maughan discusses this further on newsday. Video: eNCA
File: Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan will fly back to South Africa on Monday evening. Photo: Gallo Images / Thapelo Maphakela

JOHANNESBURG - The Finance Minister will fly back to South Africa on Monday evening.

President Jacob Zuma ordered Pravin Gordhan to cancel international investor meetings in the UK and US.

But he's not saying why, just yet.

Gordhan was apparently called in London on Sunday night. 

READ: Zuma summons Jonas, Gordhan back to SA

He initially received permission for the trip, but this was later rescinded.

Speculation is rife that this means a cabinet reshuffle is imminent.

The ANC refuses to be drawn on the matter.

It says the decision to tell Gordhan to come back home was not discussed by the NEC.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close