Gordhan heads home

File: Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan will fly back to South Africa on Monday evening. Photo: Gallo Images / Thapelo Maphakela

The Gupta family wants Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan to pay a penalty for allegedly interfering with family business affairs. eNCA reporter Karyn Maughan discusses this further on newsday. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - The Finance Minister will fly back to South Africa on Monday evening.

President Jacob Zuma ordered Pravin Gordhan to cancel international investor meetings in the UK and US.



But he's not saying why, just yet.

Gordhan was apparently called in London on Sunday night.

He initially received permission for the trip, but this was later rescinded.

Speculation is rife that this means a cabinet reshuffle is imminent.

The ANC refuses to be drawn on the matter.

It says the decision to tell Gordhan to come back home was not discussed by the NEC.

