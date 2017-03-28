Gordhan to court on Gupta bank matter

File: The Gupta family has a crack team of international advisors looking at bringing a damages claim against South Africa’s big four banks. Photo: Gallo / Martin Rhodes

JOHANNESBURG - Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan is expected to appear in the North Gauteng High Court on Tuesday.



The minister flagged R6.8-billion worth of suspicious transactions involving the Gupta family.

Last year, four major banks cancelled accounts held by Gupta businesses.

Gordhan then approached the courts, seeking an order saying he cannot intervene in the banks' relationship with its clients.

Gupta companies Oakbay Investments and Sahara computers want Gordhan’s application dismissed.

The family also wants the minister to foot the legal bill.

eNCA