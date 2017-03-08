Gordhan to face Scopa on grants debacle

Parliament’s accounts watchdog says Finance Minister, Pravin Gordhan, will be next to testify about the ongoing Sassa grants crisis.

He is to testify next week Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Social Development Minister, Bathabile Dlamini, told the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) that the deal with Cash Paymaster Services to distribute social grants is yet to be finalised.

This means payments to more than 17 million people is still in jeopardy, despite Dlamini stating the opposite.

That deal needs Treasury’s endorsement – something Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said he would not approve without the Constitutional Court’s approval.

Dlamini opened her presentation to Scopa with an explanation for her non-attendance at the last meeting.

She said she doesn't need to account to Scopa, but rather the Social Development Committee.

“Last week... I did not come here because I had other responsibilities.... The issue the committee had raised about grants, again we had accounted to the portfolio committee. The issue of grants is very important and I don't want South Africans to think I am arrogant. People have been counting meetings that I did not attend, but never asked why I didn't attend. But the relevant parties knew where I was,” Dlamini said.

She tried to leave shortly after her presentation, without answering questions by MPs, but wasn’t allowed to depart.

Dlamini evaded many questions, saying she doesn't have answers yet because the contract with CPS is not yet finalised.

In the end, Dlamini assured the committee and South Africans she's taking the grants matter seriously.

Despite the assurances, some MPs still want a parliamentary investigation into the debacle.

