Goverment promises continued crackdown on corrupt officials

PRETORIA - Government says it will continue to crack down on officials who are corrupt.

At least nine officials have been arrested for the alleged illegal early release of 36 parolees.

It’s believed parolees paid as much as R6,000 to be freed.

They are from Congo, Nigeria, Ghana, Zambia, and Latin America.

After a painstaking probe of nearly two years by the police, home affairs and correctional services departments, the police reported a breakthrough on Monday.

According to the Minister of Police, Bheki Cele: “The officials were allegedly involved in illegally releasing at releasing 36 parolees, all of which were women, over a period of more than a year without following proper procedures for financial gains.”

The parolees, most of whom were drug smugglers or drug mules, had to be released and deported to their countries.

Instead, they were sent to Johannesburg Department of Home Affairs for illegal early release.

According to the Minister of Home Affairs, Malusi Gigaba: “It undermines the integrity of the state, it undermines the country’s documents and we must stay away from activities which compromise the credibility of our documents.”

Police are warning that any public servants who engage in corruption will face the music.

“We would like to send a strong message to everyone that we are indeed serious about rooting out corruption inside and outside our ranks,” said Cele.

Authorities say as part of moving forward, home affairs will review the internal control measures in the country.

