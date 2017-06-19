Government to visit Winnie's Brandfort home

A heritage site in the small town of Brandfort in the Free State is a haven for criminals. The home ANC struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was banished to by the apartheid government in 1977 has for years been earmarked for renovation.

JOHANNESBURG - Government was expected to embark on a site visit to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s dilapidated former home in Brandfort in the Free State on Monday.

Deputy Arts and Culture Minister Maggie Sotyu was set to meet various government representatives, including the local MEC for Arts and Culture, to find out why the project never got off the ground.

The structure, which should have been turned into a museum over a decade ago, housed Madikizela-Mandela and her youngest daughter, Zinzi, after she was banished to the town in May 1977 by the apartheid government.

But, 40 years later the home Madikizela-Mandela lived in for nine years was a far cry from a renovated museum.

Millions were reportedly pledged to the project over the years, but the structure remained little more than an empty shell used by criminals.

In 2005, the BBC reported that no less than R1.6-million had been aside for the restoration which was to have been completed within a year.

In 2011, the local OFM news reported that the Free State government had spent R671,000 on phase one of a three-phase renovation.

Then, in July 2012, it the Free State government, led by Premier Ace Magashule, set aside R3-million for the project.

Another R2.5-million tender reportedly went out in early 2013.

eNCA