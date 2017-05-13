Government will not appeal nuclear ruling

File: Energy Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi has resisted pressure to appeal the court ruling that put a stop to the proposed R1-trillion nuclear build programme. Photo: Gallo / Nasief Manie

JOHANNESBURG - Energy Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi will not appeal the Western Cape High Court judgment declaring the nuclear programme unlawful

Kubayi said in a statement the government would not continue with the planned deal.

Nevertheless, it remained committed to the existing energy policy and would soon be signing new agreements with the five countries it has dealt with regarding nuclear power.

Last month, two NGOs -- Earthlife Africa and the Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute -- successfully challenged plans to acquire nuclear power, arguing that the government could not afford the R1-trillion price tag.

The Western Cape High Court ruled in their favour, setting aside all proposed nuclear deals and declaring them unlawful and unconstitutional.

eNCA