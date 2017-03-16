Government faces claims over Marikana massacre

File: A total of 34 miners lost their lives after police opened fire on protesting mineworkers at Lonmin mine. Photo: AFP / Mujahid Safodien

CAPE TOWN - Government is facing a whopping R1-billion in civil claims for its role in the Marikana massacre.

Claimants are the victims and families of the tragedy that happened four years ago.

Police Minister Nathi Nhleko and SAPS top brass made the revelations in Parliament on Wednesday.

Nhleko says government’s intention is to reach settlements as quickly as possible.

Now injured mineworkers and families of those who died are suing government for loss of support, unlawful arrests, detention and personal injury.

Nhleko says they’re also working hard to implement the recommendations of the Farlam Commission and denies dragging their feet in implementing them.

Meanwhile, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) also updated MPs on its progress.

It’s working with the National Prosecuting Authority to finalise their investigations against those implicated in the massacre.

McBride however says their work could be jeopardised by lack of funding.

The Ipid will hand over the outcome of all their Marikana-related investigation to the NPA by 24 April.

