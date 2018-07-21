ANC needs serious soul-searching to retain power: Ramaphosa

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa underlined the importance of the ANC regaining the trust of Gauteng’s people. Photo: Twitter / @MyANC

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congres (ANC) in Gauteng needs to do some serious soul-searching if it wants to retain the province in next year’s general election, party president Cyril Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa was delivering the keynote address on the first day of the party’s provincial elective conference in Irene. He says if the party does not regain its role as a leader of society, South Africans will punish it.

In the wake of an eleventh-hour court challenge to bar Ekurhuleni delegates from participating in the 13th ANC Gauteng elective conference kicked off on Friday amid great fanfare.

“It’s electrifying the energy. Everybody is ready for the conference. We have dispensed with those that wanted to take us to court – we have one all of the court cases that were brought against the ANC,” said the party’s spokesperson Pule Mabe.

Unity for the ANC in Gauteng is critical as the party attempts to maintain its lead in the economic heartland of the country, as analysts warn they could lose outcome the 2019 general election.

Ramaphosa also underlined the importance of the ANC regaining the trust of Gauteng’s people.

“Comrades, we must remember we are going to an election. This election is going to be particularly hard-fought won – particularly Gauteng.

"Every political party is going to be looking at Gauteng and how they can continue to erode the support we have,” Ramaphosa said.

Delegates were encouraged to move beyond merely discussing the dissolution of e-tolls.

They were told to focus on more substantial issues, like the implementation of radical economic transformation and the empowerment of women.

“We must never allow any section of the oppressed to be left behind or left out of the initiatives to improve the quality of life for our people,” said Premier David Makhura.

Makhura looks set to be elected unopposed as Gauteng chairperson.

While the position of deputy seems to be a three horse race between MECs Panyaza Lesufi and Lebogang Maile as well as former Johannesburg mayor, Parks Tau.

Voting is expected to get underway on Saturday.

eNCA