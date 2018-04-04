Graça Machel lauds Winnie's 'extraordinary life', mourns her passing

JOHANNESBURG - Nelson Mandela's widow, Graça Machel, says she is struggling to deal with Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's death.
In an open letter, Machel refers to Madikizela-Mandela as her 'big sister'.
Machel celebrated Madikizela-Mandela's commitment to the country and, noting that Madikizela-Mandela provided hope during dark times, said she took solace in the fact that the struggle icon had "risen to become one of the brightest stars in the sky".
Machel thanked Madikizela-Mandela for her "brilliant wisdom, fierce defiance, and stylish beauty."
Read the entire open letter from Graça Machel below.
Statement on the passing of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela from Graça Machel
