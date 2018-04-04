Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Graça Machel lauds Winnie's 'extraordinary life', mourns her passing

  • South Africa
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela is seated alongside Graca Machel at the memorial service for late Public Service and Administration Minister Collins Chabane in Pretoria,19 March, 2015. Photo: Picture: eNCA/Lenyaro Sello.

JOHANNESBURG - Nelson Mandela's widow, Graça Machel, says she is struggling to deal with Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's death.

In an open letter, Machel refers to Madikizela-Mandela as her 'big sister'.

Machel celebrated Madikizela-Mandela's commitment to the country and, noting that Madikizela-Mandela provided hope during dark times, said she took solace in the fact that the struggle icon had "risen to become one of the brightest stars in the sky".

WATCH: Mbeki on Winnie's legacy

Machel thanked Madikizela-Mandela for her "brilliant wisdom, fierce defiance, and stylish beauty." 

Read the entire open letter from Graça Machel below.

Statement on the passing of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela from Graça Machel

 

