Grade 10 pupil shot dead on school premises

File: A Grade 10 pupil was shot dead on school premises in Northern Cape. Photo: eNCA/ Khayelihle Khumalo‏

JOHANNESBURG – A Grade 10 pupil was shot dead on school premises in Northern Cape.

The pupil was shot on during school hours on Wednesday at the Makgolokwe Middle School in the John Toalo Gaetsewe District.

Northern Cape police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Dimakatso Mooi confirmed the death of the pupil.

“We can confirm that a 17-year-old boy was shot at the school premises and he died on the scene. At this stage, we cannot divulge much as police have launched a preliminary investigation.”

Mooi said the 38-year-old suspect handed himself to police.

She added that the suspect and the victim were not related.

According to the Northern Cape education department, it is still unclear what exactly transpired or triggered the incident.

Geoffrey van der Merwe, spokesperson for the province's education department, said: “We have deployed our Employee Support Services to the school to provide counselling to educators and learners directly and indirectly affected. This incident occurred during school hours and on the premises. We encourage anyone with information to come forward and assist the SAPS with their investigation.”

eNCA