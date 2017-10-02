Greater effort needed to rid SAPS of cops involved in crime

File: The involvement of police officers in crime undermined the confidence that the public had in law enforcement, Sanco national spokesman Jabu Mahlangu said. Photo: eNCA/Bafana Nzimande

JOHANNESBURG – Efforts need to be intensified to rid the South African Police Service (SAPS) of police officers involved in crime and thus terrorising communities, the South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) said on Sunday.

The involvement of police officers in crime undermined the confidence that the public had in law enforcement, Sanco national spokesman Jabu Mahlangu said.

This followed the arrest of three police officers and five other suspects by the Gauteng SAPS trio crimes task team (house and business robberies, and hijackings) for conspiracy to commit robbery and possession of drugs and unlicensed firearms.

“We condemn in the strongest terms possible the alleged involvement of the three police officers from Douglasdale [in Johannesburg] in crime. Efforts need to be intensified to rid the police service of those who are terrorising our communities, instead of protecting them,” Mahlangu said.

He also commended the SAPS officers for the arrest of the eight suspects who had reportedly planned to commit a robbery at the Fourways Mall in Johannesburg.

Mahlangu also applauded the vigilance of mall security personnel for the arrest of one suspect found to be in possession of two unlicensed firearms.

“The police team that intercepted and arrested the fleeing suspected robbers has demonstrated the courage, loyalty and commitment required from every member of the South African Police Service.

“Police who are involved in crime are a disgrace to the dignified blue uniform because they are undermining the pledge they had taken to protect and serve,” Mahlangu added.

African News Agency