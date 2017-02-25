Gunmen open fire on Umlazi shebeen, 4 dead

File: Gunmen opened fire on patrons at a shebeen, before attacking another house nearby. Photo: eNCA

DURBAN - Police are investigating after several people were shot dead in Umlazi Friday night.

Gunmen opened fire on patrons at a shebeen, before attacking another house nearby.

Four people were shot dead KwaZulu-Natal police said.

Spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed that there was a shooting incident but could not provide further details.

Col Thembeka Mbhele of SAPS says one suspect was shot dead. He was allegedly raping a woman before police confronted him. #UmlaziMassacre pic.twitter.com/H7gG7zweHK — Dasen Thathiah (@DasenThathiah) February 25, 2017

It is understood that four people were shot in a house in G-section, Umlazi. The gunmen then attacked a neighbouring tavern. At least eight people were reported wounded.

The social development department says it's visited the area and has offered counselling services to the victims' families.

Weziwe Thusi, KZN MEC for Social Development said, "Three young men opened fire in a house where people were sitting and drinking near a shebbeen. Eight people were injured and are in hospital. They later moved to another house where they shot four people."

"Three died and one girl was raped. One perpetrator was shot dead and the other one ran away."

[VIDEO] "They are so destroyed," MEC Weziwe Thusi on the family of the victims of a #MassShooting in #Umlazi last night. #DStv 403 pic.twitter.com/iurJcxgGOx — eNCA (@eNCA) February 25, 2017

[VIDEO] KZN Social Development MEC, Weziwe Thusi, outlines the details of a mass shooting in Umlazi last night. #DStv 403 pic.twitter.com/tyAMWZjuxc — eNCA (@eNCA) February 25, 2017

- Additional reporting ANA

eNCA