Gunmen open fire on Umlazi shebeen, 4 dead

  • South Africa
File: Gunmen opened fire on patrons at a shebeen, before attacking another house nearby. Photo: eNCA

DURBAN - Police are investigating after several people were shot dead in Umlazi Friday night.

Gunmen opened fire on patrons at a shebeen, before attacking another house nearby.

Four people were shot dead KwaZulu-Natal police said.

Spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed that there was a shooting incident but could not provide further details.

 

 

It is understood that four people were shot in a house in G-section, Umlazi. The gunmen then attacked a neighbouring tavern. At least eight people were reported wounded.

The social development department says it's visited the area and has offered counselling services to the victims' families.

Weziwe Thusi, KZN MEC for Social Development said, "Three young men opened fire in a house where people were sitting and drinking near a shebbeen. Eight people were injured and are in hospital. They later moved to another house where they shot four people."

"Three died and one girl was raped. One perpetrator was shot dead and the other one ran away."

 

 

 

- Additional reporting ANA

 

eNCA

