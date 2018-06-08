Gupta jet out of family's hands, for now

File: The family used the jet to fly themselves and government ministers to international destinations. It was seized by authorities in April. Photo: AFP / Mark Ralston

JOHANNESBURG – A jet worth an estimated half-a-billion rand is out of the Gupta family's hands, for now.

The family used the jet to fly themselves and government ministers to international destinations. It was seized by authorities in April.

Last Friday, the South Gauteng High Court gave the Guptas five days to return the plane to the credit agency that loaned them money to buy it.

The agency, Export Development Canada (EDC) told eNCA it is in the process of taking ownership of the jet.

EDC gave the Guptas a loan of $41-million (R540-million) to buy the jet and says the family defaulted on repayments.

The jet will remain grounded pending the outcome of a UK court case.

That case is between the Guptas, their companies Oakbay and Westdawn, and EDC.

eNCA