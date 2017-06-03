Guptagate: DA plans to lay charges against Eskom CFO

File: The DA is planning to lay charges against Eskom CFO Anoj Singh. Photo: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Lerato Maduna

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance has planning to lay additional charges against some of those implicated in the Gupta email leaks, the latest being Eskom CFO Anoj Singh.



The party says some emails reveal the Guptas paid for several of Singh's trips to Dubai.

The DA says the timing of the trips are suspicious, as they occurred shortly after the Guptas closed major business deals with government.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane laid charges against President Jacob Zuma, the Gupta brothers and others this week.

The controversial email leak details the influence and control the Gupta family has on government.

eNCA