Guptas buy Dubai mansion for Zuma: report

File: Reporters established from independent sources that a home had been purchased for President Jacob Zuma by the Guptas. Photo: The Presidency

JOHANNESBURG - President Jacob Zuma has a mansion in Dubai, bought by the Guptas. That's according to a Sunday Times report.



The paper says it has proof to back up claims of the mansion.

It says its reporters were told of the house while on a visit to Dubai last year.

They established from independent sources that the home had been bought by the Guptas.

The additional detail, that it was bought for Zuma, has now been confirmed in the leaked emails.

The house is in a luxury complex in Emirates Hills and is worth around R300-million.

The 10 bedroom, 13 bathroom mansion is apparently near to a home belonging to Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe.

eNCA