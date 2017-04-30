'Guptas not the alternative to monopoly capital': Nzimande

File: SA Communist Party general secretary Blade Nzimande called for mass mobilisation at a Chris Hani memorial gathering east of Johannesburg on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - SA Communist Party leader Blade Nzimande said on Sunday it would take more than just calling for President Jacob Zuma's removal to fix the country's problems.

"It’s not enough to the say the president must step down and then we fold our arms. We made the same mistake after Polokwane [the ANC's 2007 conference at which Jacob Zuma was elected to replace Thabo Mbeki]

Nzimande said the strategic enemy was monopoly capital.

"It’s monopoly capital, whether it’s white or black. You can’t say the Guptas are an alternative to monopoly capital. In fact, the Guptas are the first and their behaviour the most [urgent] thing to deal with."

South Africans should not allow organs of states to be used to discredit or eliminate opponents, Nzimande said.

