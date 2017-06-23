LIVE VIDEO: Gwede Mantashe addresses Gauteng ANC policy conference

*Editors Note: We have started streaming proceedings. ANC Secretary General, Gwede Mantashe is now speaking.
JOHANNESBURG - ANC Secretary General Gwede Mantashe will be addressing delegates at the ANC Gauteng Policy Conference in Irene, Pretoria on Friday evening.
The meeting is expected to consolidate provincial policy perspectives ahead of the National Policy Conference starting next Friday.
ANC Gauteng chairperson Paul Mashatile now delivering welcome address at ANC #GPPolicyConference pic.twitter.com/YXv3I6I6xY— Thulasizwe Simelane (@ThulasSims) June 23, 2017
The singing has begun as we wait for the #GPPolicyConf to start. #eNCA pic.twitter.com/ut7crW4deo— Julia Housdon (@julzhousdon) June 23, 2017
