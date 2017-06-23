Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

LIVE VIDEO: Gwede Mantashe addresses Gauteng ANC policy conference

  • South Africa


 

*Editors Note: We have started streaming proceedings. ANC Secretary General, Gwede Mantashe is now speaking.

JOHANNESBURG - ANC Secretary General Gwede Mantashe will be addressing delegates at the ANC Gauteng Policy Conference in Irene, Pretoria on Friday evening.


The meeting is expected to consolidate provincial policy perspectives ahead of the National Policy Conference starting next Friday.

 

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close