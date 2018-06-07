Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Hangar told to release Gupta jet to bank

  • South Africa
File: The Guptas bought their controversial jet with a loan from Canadian state-owned bank Export Development Canada. Photo: Gallo Images/Business Day/Martin Rhodes

JOHANNESBURG - The curator of the Gupta jet has asked the company in whose hangar the aircraft is being kept to hand it over to a Canadian bank.

This follows the court ruling on Friday last week giving the Guptas five days to return the plane.

READ: Gupta plane grounded in corruption probe

The Guptas bought the aircraft with a loan from Canadian state-owned bank Export Development Canada.

eNCA

