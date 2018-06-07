Hangar told to release Gupta jet to bank

File: The Guptas bought their controversial jet with a loan from Canadian state-owned bank Export Development Canada. Photo: Gallo Images/Business Day/Martin Rhodes

JOHANNESBURG - The curator of the Gupta jet has asked the company in whose hangar the aircraft is being kept to hand it over to a Canadian bank.

eNCA has confirmed that curator of the #GuptaJet #GuptaPlane Bombardier Global 6000, which is worth an estimated half a billion rand, yesterday wrote to the company in whose hangar the jet has been held and instructed the jet be returned to Canadian SOE Export Development Canada. — Erin Bates (@ermbates) June 7, 2018

This follows the court ruling on Friday last week giving the Guptas five days to return the plane.

This in compliance with a court order of Friday, 1 June from Judge Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane that the #GuptaJet #GuptaPlane be returned to EDC pending the outcome of litigation between the #Guptas, their companies Oakbay and Westdawn and EDC in the Courts of England and Wales. — Erin Bates (@ermbates) June 7, 2018

The Guptas bought the aircraft with a loan from Canadian state-owned bank Export Development Canada.

eNCA