Happy new year from the Mandela family

File: The Royal House of Mandela has wished South Africans a happy new year as it welcomes the Nelson Mandela centennial celebrations in 2018. Photo: Lenyaro Sello / eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – The Royal House of Mandela has wished South Africans a happy new year as it welcomes the Nelson Mandela centennial celebrations in 2018.

In a brief statement reflecting on the year that was, Chief Mandla Mandela spared no blushes for certain individuals and organisations.

“It sometimes felt that certain parliamentarians were frivolously trying to set a Guinness Book of Records for the most votes of no confidence in a year in 2017,” Mandela said of opposition parties, and in particular the Democratic Alliance (DA) proposing a number of motions against President Zuma.

“2017 was a big year for publishers and power pedlars who collectively revealed…. raw ambitions of those who would stop at nothing for self-aggrandisement,” reads the statement.

The Chief also touched upon scholars who were writing matric exams this year as well, as on issues of the international community.

New Year's 2018 statement from Nkosi Zwelivelile Mandela MP by eNCA.com on Scribd

eNCA