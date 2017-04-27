Hawks swoop on man planning to assassinate prominent South Africans

File: Spokesman Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said that in October, the Hawks intercepted communication material of possible assassinations which were being planned on 19 people. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – A 23-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday, for allegedly plotting to assassinate officials perceived to benefit from state capture, including cabinet ministers, members of state-owned entities and prominent South Africans, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as the Hawks) said.

Spokesman Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said that in October, the Hawks intercepted communication material of possible assassinations which were being planned on 19 people.

The Hawks acted on the information they received and conducted undercover operations in both Pretoria and Johannesburg which lead to the arrest.

“The suspect and a founder member of the Anti-State Capture Death Squad Alliance (ASCDSA) was arrested on the 26th April 2017 in Midrand while he was busy explaining to the donors how the assassination of state capture beneficiaries was going to be carried out by the undercover coup plot snipers,” Mulaudzi said.

“The communication intercepted by the investigators included various letters which were sent to selected companies to donate money at a total amount of one hundred and forty million rands (R140m) to fund the alleged clandestine operation.”

Mulaudzi said that the names of the 19 individuals would only be divulged in court.

He said during the ongoing investigation another group, the Anti-White Monopoly Capitalists Regime (AWMCG) surfaced which necessitated a two-prong investigation approach.

“It was discovered that the AWMCG used the same modus operandi soliciting donations in order to assassinate senior government officials and other South African citizens. Four individuals were allegedly targeted for this operation, their names will also be revealed in court,” Mulaudzi said.

During a search at the 23-year-old’s house, “evidentiary proof” was confiscated and investigations revealed that there were other companies he solicited funds from using same modus operandi.

He is expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday, facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder and other charges.

“Bail will be opposed to allow for further investigation,” Mulaudzi said.

African News Agency