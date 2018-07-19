Hawks confirm another explosive device in Durban

File: The Hawks have confirmed another explosive device has been found in Durban and has been defused. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Editor's note: this is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

DURBAN - The Hawks have confirmed another explosive device has been found in Durban, which has been defused.

The Hawks confirm another device was found at Woolworths in the Durban CBD this afternoon. It has been defused. It comes after an earlier bomb scare in La Lucia today. #DBNexplosives — Dasen Thathiah (@DasenThathiah) July 19, 2018

Over recent weeks several explosive devices have been found in public spaces around Durban, including the Pavilion and Gateway shopping centres.

One incident happened at a Spar convenient store.

There have, however, also been a number of hoax bomb threats.

10 days ago, Durban police couldn't yet say if they were any closer to finding those responsible for planting five explosive devices around the city.

Explosive devices had been found in three Woolworths stores in as many days.

eNCA