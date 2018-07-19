DStv Channel 403
Hawks confirm another explosive device in Durban

  • South Africa
File: The Hawks have confirmed another explosive device has been found in Durban and has been defused. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
  • Editor's note: this is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. 

DURBAN - The Hawks have confirmed another explosive device has been found in Durban, which has been defused. 

 

 

Over recent weeks several explosive devices have been found in public spaces around Durban, including the Pavilion and Gateway shopping centres.

One incident happened at a Spar convenient store.

There have, however, also been a number of hoax bomb threats

10 days ago, Durban police couldn't yet say if they were any closer to finding those responsible for planting five explosive devices around the city.

Explosive devices had been found in three Woolworths stores in as many days.

 

eNCA

