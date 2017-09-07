Hawks head Abrahams refutes selective prosecution claims

JOHANNESBURG – National Prosecutions Authority head, Shaun Abrahams, has refuted claims that the NPA prosecutes selectively.

Abrahams appeared before Parliament's Justice and Correctional Services Committee on Wednesday. Abrahams said the information of selective prosecutions was a misrepresentation saying that decisions are made in the jurisdiction of directors of public prosecution offices.

“They are made in the provinces and not by me or Deputy National Directors of Public Prosecution,” Abrahams said.

“These decisions are made in the regions on daily basis. In fact they are being made as we speak. I do not make those decisions nor the two gentlemen next to me although I have the power to do so in use of my powers of review as enshrined in the Constitution and the NPA Act.”

Abrahams said he is briefed on many high profile and contentions matters and he sees nothing wrong in that.

“The law enjoins me to call for such briefings, that does not mean that I have taken a decision to prosecute or not to prosecute nor does it mean that I have influenced a decision to prosecute or to decline to prosecute. This incorrect narrative must change."

eNCA