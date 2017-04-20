Hawks head grilled in Panayiotou trial

Lieutenant-Colonel Audrey Till was grilled by the defence in the Panayiotou trial in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Wednesday.

PORT ELIZABETH – The murder trial of Christopher Panayiotou and two co-accused resumed in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Wednesday.

A trial-within-a-trial is under way to determine the admissibility of a video recording in which Panayiotou allegedly implicated himself in the murder of his wife, Jayde.

The businessman is accused of masterminding the abduction and murder of his school teacher wife in April 2015.

On Wednesday, the state called Lieutenant-Colonel Audrey Till, who at the time of Panayiotou’s arrest was the acting commander of the police's Directorate of Priority Crime Investigations (Hawks) in Port Elizabeth.

Till, who was present during Panayiotou’s arrest, told the court that the businessman had been mute when police had swooped in on him at a home in Uitenhage, just days after his wife’s killing.

Far too many lost pocket books in the Panayiotou trial #JusticeForJayde not to be? — Cui Bono (@EtienneDelport) April 19, 2017

Till said the investigating officer, Captain Kanna Swanepoel, had read Panayioutou’s rights, but Panayiotou had refused to say anything or sign any documentation.

“[Outside the house] there was a search of a vehicle in which a cellphone was found on the front panel of the car,” said Till.

She told the court that Panayiotou’s father was the only family member present at the time of the businessman's arrest.

Till, Swanepoel and Warrant Officer Leon Eksteen, together with Panayiotou, proceeded to the Stellen Glen Complex in Kabega Park where a search took place and items were seized from the couple’s home, according to her testimony.

Under cross-examination, defence advocate Terry Price put it to Till that Panayiotou had never been informed of his rights and that his father, Costa, would testify to that.

Price further criticised police methods, in that Panayiotou refused to sign in Swanepoel’s pocket book that he had been warned of his rights.

“But Swanepoel does not say that in either of his affidavits…” argued Price.

The defence questioned whether Panayiotou had waived his right to an attorney, arguing that this was not possible if he had not spoken at the time of his arrest.

Price went on to lambaste Till for being unaware of a recorded interview and transcripts from when Panayiotou’s bouncer, Luthando Siyoni, was taken by police to the Hawks offices.

Till said she had observed Siyoni at the offices and perceived him to have been in a “sober sound” state of mind at the time.

She told the court she had not mentioned the interview in her affidavit as she had felt it was “not relevant”.

“So no one told you they were recording him? You who are head of the unit were not aware of it?” asked Price.

Till said that she had become aware of the recording only on Wednesday.

The state alleges that Sinethemba Nenembe assisted Sizwe Vumazonke to kidnap and kill Jayde at the behest of her husband.

Vumazonke has since died.

Jayde was driven to a remote area on the outskirts of Kwanobuhle where the alleged murder took place.

The state contends that Vumazonke fired two shots into her back and one into her head.

Zolani Sibeko, the last suspect arrested, was apparently placed, through cellphone mapping, outside her townhouse complex in the days before the murder.

The case was postponed until Friday.

African News Agency