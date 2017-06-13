Hawks investigations nearing completion: officials

File: The Hawks said a number of investigations are nearing completion. Photo: Gallo Images / Beeld / Deaan Vivier

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks have not confirmed whether the Gupta emails are genuine, but say they are officially investigating corruption claims contained in the Public Protector's State of Capture report.



The unit says it's receiving cooperation during the investigation.

It’s been over a year since former Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas made public his claims of corruption against the Gupta family and President Jacob Zuma's son, Duduzane.

Officials say a number of investigations are nearing completion.

“One thing I can tell you now is that we are getting good cooperation," said Hawks spokesman Hangwani Mulaudzi.

"We don’t want to be seen as an organisation that maybe people will term it as “captured”, that doesn’t want to be dealing with serious cases."

eNCA