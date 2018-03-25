Hawks reportedly probing Zuma for R1m bribe

File: Former president Jacob Zuma allegedly received a R1-million bribe from a Western Cape abalone dealer. Photo: Reuters / Rogan Ward

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks are said to be investigating former president Jacob Zuma.



Zuma allegedly received a R1-million bribe from a Western Cape abalone dealer.

In exchange, the president would retain Senzeni Zokwana as Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister.

In an affidavit, businessman Chaile Seretse alleges that businessman Deon Larry paid Zokwana, Cosatu president Sdumo Dlamini and agriculture department deputy director general Siphokazi Ndudane R300,000 each.

He apparently wanted the minister to secure fishing rights for his company.

The Hawks' serious corruption and serious economic offence units are looking into the matter.

