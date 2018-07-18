Hawks urged to prioritise VBS Bank in corruption probe

File: VBS Mutual Bank was established in 1982 and first operated as the Venda Building Society. Photo: Facebook / VBS Mutual Bank

PARLIAMENT - Chairperson of the Police Portfolio Committee Francois Beukma says white-collar crime in the financial sector is having a negative impact on economic growth and depositors’ confidence.

The portfolio committee will ask for a full briefing on the VBS Mutual Bank matter from the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI/Hawks) when Parliament resumes sittings in August.

The bank was placed under curatorship earlier this year amid allegations of mismanagement and fraud.

The South African Reserve Bank subsequently made provisions for VBS customers to access up to R100, 000 of their funds through Nedbank.

VBS Mutual Bank was established in 1982 and first operated as the Venda Building Society.

At the time, Venda was an independent state.

The aim was to create a bank that would give the vhaVenda people an opportunity to develop themselves.

The portfolio committee will also have a special hearing on the Crime Intelligence Unit’s turnaround strategy, and the ability to detect and prevent community-based crime.

Beukman said it is critical that the authority of the state is maintained.

He added that police should ensure that the necessary proactive measures are in place to deal with emerging crime trends.

