Hawks working to bring Guptas back to SA

The Hawks said it is trying to get the Guptas back to the country to face various charges.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks is working with various agencies to bring the Gupta brothers back to South Africa to face corruption charges.

It says there is a warrant of arrest for them.

Ajay Gupta was spotted in Dubai on Wednesday. A South African businessman cornered Gupta outside the Indian embassy.

The Hawks said it is finalising its investigations involving the Guptas.

"We want him back in SA... We can bring him back to answer for all these cases."

