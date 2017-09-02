Health and safety should be a priority: Mosebenzi Zwane

File: Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane has called on mining companies to prioritise health and safety following the death of five mine workers at Kusasalethu. Photo: Gallo / Lisa Hnatowicz

JOHANNESBURG - Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane says it’s time for mining companies to prioritise the health and safety of miners.

Zwane says this is part of government’s zero harm targets. He was speaking at Harmony Gold's Kusasalethu mine, where five miners lost their lives.

He says the recent deaths of five miners should serve as a wakeup call for the industry.

"We cannot talk forever. I think action must follow. As we act we believe South Africans will support us because these workers come here with the view of supporting their families and going back to their families. If they are going back dead it should not be a normal thing," said the minister.

Harmony Gold Chairperson, Patrice Motsepe says he takes full responsibility for the death of five miners at Kusasalethu in Carltonville

“One loss of life is much too many and if we keep on saying that but there is no meaningful fundamental change in the injuries taking place in the mining industry, a lot of our statements lose authenticity."

But, Amcu says more needs to be done to ensure the safety of miners.

“Not so long ago we were at Tolekwa where we lost three colleagues, hardly a month late we have lost five colleagues at Kusasalethu. It will be a sad day if next time, we invite the members of the media to talk about more colleagues that have been killed in the neighboring mine. This should be the last of it,” Amcu Representative Sanele Myeza.

A memorial service for the five dead mine workers will take place on Monday.

eNCA