Health department can't discipline Mahlangu over Esidimeni: spokesperson

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Provincial spokesperson, Thabo Masebe, said former Health MEC, Qedani Mahlangu, cannot be disciplined internally.

He said this was because she resigned before steps could be taken against her.

Masebe said those responsible for the Life Esidimeni tragedy must be punished.

Masebe said disciplinary processes had been initiated with regard to Mahlangu, but after she resigned they were hamstrung because they could only deal with departmental matters.

Saying other matters would be handled by other agencies Masebe urged them to "continue with their investigations and should they reach the conclusion that anyone should face consequences, we fully encourage that such processes should be initiated”.

