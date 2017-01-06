Limpopo Health Department cautions river crossers

File: Limpopo Health Department spokesperson Derick Kganyago said on Friday that increased rainfall over the past week had seen river levels rise, leading to strong currents. Photo: Flickr.com / Raphael Goetter

POLOKWANE – The Limpopo Department of Health has warned of the danger of drowning in the Limpopo River which is commonly used as a crossing point into South Africa from neighbouring Zimbabwe and Botswana.

The department’s spokesperson, Derick Kganyago said on Friday that increased rainfall over the past week had seen river levels rise, leading to strong currents.

“The Limpopo River is also crocodile-infested, further posing a risk to the lives of those illegally using the river to cross into the province,” said Kganyago.

He said the department had appointed Emergency Medical Services (EMS) rescue personnel, the SAPS and military to assist with search and rescue operations over the past week as several incidents had been reported.

“On Wednesday evening it was reported that four adults were swept away by the river while crossing to Vhembe and to date, two have drowned and their bodies have been retrieved,” he said.

“Meanwhile, the search continues for the remaining two. There are reports of people having been swept away by heavy currents of the river in various parts of the province and our teams are working tirelessly to bring them to safety.”

Kganyago said the department was grateful for the work done by the search and rescue teams from the EMS, SAPS and military in putting their own lives at risk in trying to save others and working along river banks infested with crocodiles and snakes.

Kganyago said the department was also concerned about the public health impact that was posed by the illegal crossing of the river.

“At this time of the year, the risk of infection from cholera and typhoid and other waterborne diseases is high,” he said.

The department warned the public not to consume water from the river and urged residents who experienced symptoms such as fever, diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal pains or cramps to visit their nearest health clinic.

Africa News Agency