CATCH IT LIVE: Health Minister unpacks National Health Insurance Bill

  • South Africa
FILE: Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi.

Editor's note: This livestream is expected to commence at 13:00 CAT.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi is expected to unpack the National Health Insurance Bill that has been approved by Parliament.

NHI is the government’s policy for introducing universal healthcare.

But, Motsoaledi says equalising health care for both rich and poor will be a challenge.

The minister also came under fire in the National Council of Provinces on Tuesday for the dire state of public health services.

 

 

