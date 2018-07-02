Heavy rains, floods wreak havoc in Cape Town

File: Motorists are being urged to drive carefully as they hit the road on Monday morning. Photo: Pexels / Kaique Rocha

CAPE-TOWN, 2 July 2018 - Several Cape Town roads are flooded. Motorists urged to be careful as they head to work. Disaster Management's on high alert. eNCA's Aarti Narsee is joined by weather forecaster Annette Venter. Video: eNCA

CAPE TOWN - Disaster management teams are on high alert after heavy rains and floods caused chaos in Cape Town over the weekend.

Khayelitsha, Elsies River and Gugulethu are among the hardest hit areas.

City officials say some stormwater drains are blocked.

Motorists are being urged to drive carefully as they hit the road on Monday morning.

Cape Town - Chapman's Peak Drive: ROAD CLOSED due to adverse weather #Chappies — Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) July 2, 2018

The Northern Cape has also been battered by strong rains.

But don't put away your umbrellas and jackets just yet.

The coldest weather system so far this year is expected to spread inland in the next few days.

Gauteng and other provinces can expect the mercury to plunge from Monday.

eNCA